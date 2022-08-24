Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 23, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, near the Sydenham Road junction.

The road was blocked off for around five hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Firefighters freed a 15-year-old boy from the car which had crashed into some railings on the corner of Sydenham Road, just outside Belle Vue Wines.

The boy was given first aid at the scene before being airlifted to hospital from the Teesbay Retail Park nearby.

The Mail spoke to one resident who was just yards away from the crash and went to help before the emergency services arrived.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I heard what I thought was a pump valve on a lorry, like psst, then all I heard was ‘bang’ and saw the car flying across the road.

"It was that quick. Instinctively I just ran straight to the car because it was smoking.”

The scene of the incident in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday evening. Picture by FRANK REID.

He said he saw a young male in the door well of the passenger’s side.

"I tried to open the passenger door and I couldn’t,” he said. “With the impact it must have jammed.”

A woman, who lives near the scene, was just sitting down to eat when she heard the collision.

She said: “I looked out and that’s when I saw the car. There were people around it screaming ‘don’t move him, don’t move him’.

Emergency services at the crash scene in Hartlepool on Tuesday night. Picture by Frank Reid.

"The fire brigade turned up first, two engines. They got him out and laid him on the ground.”

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Cleveland Police said: “Police attended a serious collision on Brenda Road, Hartlepool at around 7pm last night involving a car which was reported to have been in collision with a traffic light and a wall.

"A 15-year-old boy was trapped in the car and suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.”

The junction of Brenda Road and Sydenham Road on Wednesday morning after the crash on Tuesday night.

The Great North Air Ambulance added: “Our critical care team were activated at 7.19pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.

"They arrived on scene in seven minutes and our doctor and two paramedics assessed and treated a patient.

"The patient was then flown to hospital.”

Sydenham Road and Brenda Road were closed until around midnight.