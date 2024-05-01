UPDATE: Hartlepool's Raby Road reopens following blaze at former social club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Engineers’ Social Club, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, erupted in flames on Tuesday, April 30, just before 7.30pm.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising across many parts of town with eight fire crews from as far away as Saltburn called out to tackle the fire at its height.

Raby Road was swiftly shut between Museum Road and Swainson Street.

The closure remained in place until Wednesday afternoon.

The only restriction still in place is access to the side of the building.

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed on Wednesday morning that there were no casualties.

A statement added: “The incident has scaled down to one fire engine which is currently in attendance to dampen down the area.

“Investigations will take place to determine the cause once the incident has fully concluded.”

Cleveland Police, who also attended the fire, said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the fire, which took place between 7pm and 7.30pm, to call police on 101, quoting reference SE24079133.”

The derelict club is due to be demolished and turned into shops and housing as part of a £25m plan to transform the wider area.