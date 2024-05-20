Vera spotted filming in Hartlepool for the final time
Brenda Blethyn, who plays Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope, was spotted filming on the Headland, in Hartlepool, for the show’s 14th season on Monday, May 20.
Fans were saddened by the news earlier this year that ITV’s Vera will not continue into a 15th series after its star Blethyn decided to leave the show.
Blethyn has played Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope since the show first started back in 2011 and has filmed many scenes in different locations across Hartlepool over the years.
Blethyn is going to be hanging up DCI Vera Stanhope’s trench coat and hat after the two episodes have finished filming this summer.
