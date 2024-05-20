Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of ITV’s popular crime drama series has been spotted filming its final season after 13 years on our screens.

Fans were saddened by the news earlier this year that ITV’s Vera will not continue into a 15th series after its star Blethyn decided to leave the show.

Blethyn has played Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope since the show first started back in 2011 and has filmed many scenes in different locations across Hartlepool over the years.