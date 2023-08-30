Vera star Brenda Blethyn at The Cosmopolitan. /Photo: The Cosmopolitan Hotel Hartlepool Facebook

The Cosmopolitan, which has a reputation as the town’s most haunted pub, recently played host to another unexpected visitor.

Crews of hit ITV detective show Vera used the lounge of the pub, in Durham Street, for a quick break while filming on Tuesday, August 29.

Customers managed to catch a glance of the crew and the actors from behind the bar, while landlord Tim Fleming’s granddaughter Reeva even took a picture with series stars Brenda Blethyn, who plays Vera, and David Leon, who plays Joe Ashworth.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vera actor David Leon behind the bar of The Cosmopolitan./Photo: The Cosmopolitan Hotel Hartlepool Facebook

Ten-year-old Reeva has described meeting Brenda as “cool”.

“’Vera’ came in and she saw Reeva and she came over and started talking to her,” Mr Fleming said.

He added: "I didn’t speak to her, but my wife did. She’s easy to speak to.”

Hartlepool has played host to Vera several times in recent years including 2019, 2020 and last in 2022 in Ward Jackson Park and in Church Street.

ITV film crews have been back in town this week filming for the show’s upcoming 13th series at various locations on the Headland.

Production vehicles took over the car park in front of the Borough Hall and also the National Museum of the Royal Navy in town.

The cast and crew filmed a medical emergency scene at a house in Penrith Street on Tuesday.

Mr Fleming, who is a big fan of the series himself, said he hopes Vera will be back at The Cosmopolitan again some day.