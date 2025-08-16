A veterans’ champion has received a prestigious award at the opening of a new meeting place for former servicemen and women.

John Deamer, Armed Forces Breakfast Club co-ordinator for Durham Freemasons, received the High Sheriff’s Award in recognition of his work in supporting veterans across the region.

The award was presented by the High Sheriff of Durham, Michael Poole, at the launch of Hartlepool’s new Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club at the Hartlepool Masonic Centre.

The breakfast club provides a much-needed space for veterans to connect, share stories and enjoy friendship.

From left, provincial grand master of the Durham Freemasons, John Watts, the Armed Forces Breakfast Club co-ordinator for Durham Freemasons, John Deamer, and High Sheriff of Durham Michael Poole.

High Sheriff Mr Poole said: “John is an individual who walks the walk and talks the talk. He is passionate about helping our veterans.

"Frequently outspoken and often overlooked, he is a most deserving recipient of this award.”

This is the fourth Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club to launch in the region, with breakfast clubs already operating in Shildon, Staindrop and Chester-Le-Street.

John said: “These clubs aren’t just about breakfast, they’re about belonging.

The High Sheriff of Durham, Michael Poole, presents the High Sheriff’s Award to the Armed Forces Breakfast Club coordinator for Durham Freemasons, John Deamer.

“They give veterans, Freemasons or not, a place to share laughter, experiences and the kind of mutual support only those who’ve served truly understand.”

The clubs, which are supported by the Durham Freemasons, are part of a broader initiative led by the Durham Provincial Armed Forces Network which was created by the Freemasons in 2023 to create stronger connections with the military community.

The launch event in Hartlepool was attended by leading figures from the Freemasonry and armed forces community including provincial grand master of the Durham Freemasons, John Watts, assistant provincial grand master and amed forces covenant lead, Lieutenant Colonel John Henry, and the chair of the Durham Freemasons Armed Forces Committee, Richard Tucker.

Mr Tucker said: “Freemasonry is built on values like integrity, friendship, respect and service.

“These principles align naturally with the armed forces community.

"Supporting Veterans Breakfast Clubs is a meaningful way we strengthen that.”

Breakfast clubs are open to all armed forces veterans, whether they are Freemasons or not, and cost £3.

Hartlepool’s breakfast club takes place every Saturday at 10am at The Jackson’s Wharf pub, in Maritime Avenue.