Victim asked to come forward after ‘violent’ assault in Hartlepool street

One of the suspects in the town’s Mulgrave Road has been described as white, wearing brown coloured jacket over a dark top, light grey jogging bottoms with a dark stripe running down the leg, and dark trainers.

The second suspect has been described as white, with short brown hair, wearing a dark coloured jacket with grey panels on the arms, light grey jogging bottoms with a dark stripe running down the leg, and dark trainers.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We know several vehicles were in the area at the time and would appeal for witnesses or those with dash cam footage or CCTV to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting ref SE22-036537.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a violent assault in the town.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

The incident happened at 4.20pm on Friday, March 4.

