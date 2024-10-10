Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A farm near Hartlepool is opening its own pumpkin patch this weekend ahead of Halloween.

Tweddle Farm, in Filipoke Lane, Blackhall Colliery, will be welcoming visitors every weekend from Saturday, October 12, and the full week leading up to Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

There will be fairground rides, face painting, puppet shows, garden games and photo opportunities.

Tweddle Farm buys all of its pumpkins wholesale from a farmer near Northallerton and has a “huge variety of sizes and colours”.

Over the last few years, pumpkin picking has risen in popularity across the globe and particularly on social media.

A standard admission ticket – £10.95p for adults and £9.95p for children and concessions – will give all visitors access to the Halloween event with an extra charge added at the end for any pumpkins taken home.

A £38 family ticket covers two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

For more information see https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/pumpkin-picking/.