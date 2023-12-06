News you can trust since 1877
Visitors to Horden church's Christmas fair are greeted by Star Wars characters

Visitors to a church’s Christmas fair were surprised by just who else was there to join in the church’s festivities.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
St Mary's Church, in Blackhills Road, Horden, invited a group of characters from science-fiction movie franchise Star Wars to the church for the event.

They arrived courtesy of the North East Legion, which is a local volunteer Star Wars costume group who use their handmade costumes to help raise money for good causes.

Santa Claus also found time in his busy schedule to greet the town’s children and to hand out presents.

Father Kyle McNeil, from St Mary's Church, in Horden, meets a Stormtrooper at the Christmas fair.Father Kyle McNeil, from St Mary's Church, in Horden, meets a Stormtrooper at the Christmas fair.
Father Kyle McNeil, from St Mary's Church, in Horden, meets a Stormtrooper at the Christmas fair.

Father Kyle McNeil said of the event: “It’s lovely to see so many people.

"We had sold out of raffle tickets within an hour and a half.”

More than 150 people attended the fair and enjoyed mulled wine, mince pies, baked goods and festive stalls.

The event, which was entirely volunteer-led, raised almost £2,000 in funds for the church.

