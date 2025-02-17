Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of pupils at a Hartlepool primary school helped create and pose questions to potential staff members at a new nursery.

Pupils at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, have been helping The Barn Childcare recruit staff for its premises on the school’s grounds.

A group of school councillors helped develop some questions that were then put towards potential candidates in a series of interviews.

Mel Bassett, owner of the nursery, which has four other locations across Teesside, said: “It’s really important to us that the children’s opinions are heard.”

Pupils at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, have been helping The Barn Childcare recruit for its brand new nursery that is located on the school’s grounds. Pictured are a group of the school's councillors.

She added: “We were made aware of a building that was available in the grounds of Ward Jackson Primary School. We went to look at it and fell in love with it.

"The school has such a lovely feel, the staff were so friendly and welcoming and all of the children looked so happy.

"We signed on the dotted line the next day.”