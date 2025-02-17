Ward Jackson Primary School pupils help recruit staff for new nursery in Hartlepool
Pupils at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, have been helping The Barn Childcare recruit staff for its premises on the school’s grounds.
A group of school councillors helped develop some questions that were then put towards potential candidates in a series of interviews.
Mel Bassett, owner of the nursery, which has four other locations across Teesside, said: “It’s really important to us that the children’s opinions are heard.”
She added: “We were made aware of a building that was available in the grounds of Ward Jackson Primary School. We went to look at it and fell in love with it.
"The school has such a lovely feel, the staff were so friendly and welcoming and all of the children looked so happy.
"We signed on the dotted line the next day.”
