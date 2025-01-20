Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vet in Hartlepool has issued a warning to dog walkers after a pet had to be operated on after swallowing a ball on a popular beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepper became seriously ill after swallowing a ball made from sponge and rubber that she found while walking on the beach at Seaton Carew.

She was taken to Clifton Lodge Vets, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, after she became lethargic and began to vomit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepper underwent emergency surgery after x-rays showed she had swallowed one of the balls, which are used by businesses as part of their cleaning processes, while playing on the beach.

A vet in Hartlepool has issued a warning to dog walkers following an emergency procedure that had to be performed on a dog who swallowed a foam ball that had washed up onto a popular beach. Pictured is owner Carol Hunter, dog Pepper and, far right, Clifton Lodge Bets clinical director Zoe Dykes.

Clifton Lodge Vets clinical director, Dr Zoe Dykes, who operated on Pepper, said: “The balls are made of soft foam so are easy for a dog to swallow and potentially it could have killed Pepper if it had passed into her intestines and caused an obstruction or damaged her bowel.

“Dog walkers need to be aware of these balls being washed onto the beach and be extremely vigilant if they see their pet investigating something.

"The problem is they can be swallowed in an instant and, if anyone thinks their dog has swallowed one, they should contact their vet immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If any walkers spot the balls, please pick them up and put them in a bin.

Pepper the dog, who swallowed a foam ball, with owner Carol Hunter and Zoe Dykes, clinical director at Clifton Lodge Vets.

“Fortunately, Pepper’s owner brought her in when she became ill and we were able to x-ray her and find the ball.

"She has recovered quickly and was back to normal after her post-op check.”

This is not the first time the Clifton Lodge, which has branches in Hartlepool, Horden, Billingham and Sedgefield, has treated other dogs that have swallowed the balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now urging owners to be extra vigilant when walking dogs on the beach.

This x-ray shows the foam ball inside of Pepper. These balls are used by the power station to clean its cooling system and Pepper’s owner, Carol Hunter, believes this is where the ball came from.

Pepper’s owner, Carol Hunter, said: “If I had known about the balls, I would have been on the look out to ensure she didn’t eat one because balls are her favourite toy.

"They’re just a bit bigger than a golf ball and it’s important that dog owners know about them so they can stop their pet eating one.”