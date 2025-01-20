Warning issued as a dog needed emergency surgery after she swallowed a ball on Hartlepool beach
Pepper became seriously ill after swallowing a ball made from sponge and rubber that she found while walking on the beach at Seaton Carew.
She was taken to Clifton Lodge Vets, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, after she became lethargic and began to vomit.
Pepper underwent emergency surgery after x-rays showed she had swallowed one of the balls, which are used by businesses as part of their cleaning processes, while playing on the beach.
Clifton Lodge Vets clinical director, Dr Zoe Dykes, who operated on Pepper, said: “The balls are made of soft foam so are easy for a dog to swallow and potentially it could have killed Pepper if it had passed into her intestines and caused an obstruction or damaged her bowel.
“Dog walkers need to be aware of these balls being washed onto the beach and be extremely vigilant if they see their pet investigating something.
"The problem is they can be swallowed in an instant and, if anyone thinks their dog has swallowed one, they should contact their vet immediately.
"If any walkers spot the balls, please pick them up and put them in a bin.
“Fortunately, Pepper’s owner brought her in when she became ill and we were able to x-ray her and find the ball.
"She has recovered quickly and was back to normal after her post-op check.”
This is not the first time the Clifton Lodge, which has branches in Hartlepool, Horden, Billingham and Sedgefield, has treated other dogs that have swallowed the balls.
It is now urging owners to be extra vigilant when walking dogs on the beach.
Pepper’s owner, Carol Hunter, said: “If I had known about the balls, I would have been on the look out to ensure she didn’t eat one because balls are her favourite toy.
"They’re just a bit bigger than a golf ball and it’s important that dog owners know about them so they can stop their pet eating one.”
