The Waddle Inn Sports Bar & Kitchen, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, launched with a guest appearance from professional boxer and Hartlepool sports star Savannah Marshall.

Savannah cut the ribbon at the official opening event after travelling all the way from Manchester to support her home town.

Based on the former Schooner site, the Waddle Inn was opened by the same owners as their neighbour the Drunken Duck.

Savannah Marshall officially opens Seaton Carew's new sports bar, the Waddle Inn.

Jackie Obeirne, who is co-owner of the Drunken Duck with husband Mike, said: "I am over the moon that it is finally finished. We’ve had it for about three years now.”

She added: “We still have a lot of work to do but like the Duck, it will just evolve.”

Unlike its sister pub which specialises in cocktails, the Waddle Inn will show live sports games across their multiple TV screens and large projector, which they also intend to use in the future to host movie nights.

Husband and wife bought the empty plot next to their existing business three years ago but after Mike fell ill, their plans were put on hold.

Savannah Marshall presents a signed glove to the owner of the Waddle Inn, Jackie Obeirne, at the opening of the new sports bar in Seaton Carew.

Mike suffers from chronic lung disease and, after receiving heart surgery and chemotherapy, was told he needed a double lung transplant.

Jackie said: “He had a double lung transplant so I ended up being his full-time carer. I just didn’t have time to start a new business.”

After three long years, however, Jackie and Mike have finally been able to see their new pub open.

Jackie hopes the Waddle Inn will be just as successful as the Drunken Duck, which has become a “hub” for the people who live in the area.

Owner of the Waddle Inn, Jackie Obeirne, at the opening of her new sports bar in Seaton Carew.

Jackie said: “We are lucky. We have a really nice crowd in the Duck.”

She added: “The amount of customers that will help us if the pub is busy is amazing. They will collect glasses and say ‘don’t worry, I’ll give you a hand.”