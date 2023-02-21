Marshall remains intent on meeting Shields in the ring once more after the pair put on an exhilarating contest at London's O2 Arena in October where 27-year-old Shields was declared winner by unanimous decision after 10 pulsating rounds.

Since then, Marshall has enjoyed time away from the sport as she assesses what comes next for her before declaring in December that a rematch with the American is on the cards.

“I’ve still got the same desires and the same hope,” Marshall told The Mail last year.

Savannah Marshall has been discussing her potential rematch with Claressa Shields and whether it could take place in America. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“I’ve got the rematch. That is something that Sky are really pushing for and there’s talks of it happening at St James’ Park in the summer, so that’s really something to look forward to.”

As yet, however, no deal has been agreed for the rematch to take place in the North East, or anywhere for that matter, with Shields adamant she will not face Marshall in the UK having beaten her in London last year.

The undisputed middleweight champion has been vocal on social media in dismissing the rematch unless it were to take place stateside.

“I don’t know why she thinks she can outbox me, she can’t box, she’s just a big power puncher and @SkySportsBoxing and @boxxer we are not fighting in the UK. I whooped her,” Shields wrote recently.

Savannah Marshall (pictured at Seaton Carew, December, 2022) recently revealed she has a rematch in place with Claressa Shields. Picture by FRANK REID.

“It’s time for her to get her travelling boots on and come to the USA. That's the only way a rematch is going to get made!”

And Marshall has now responded in more detail to a potential rematch with Shields taking place across the Atlantic.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Marshall admitted she would travel to America for the fight but reiterated the rematch would be better placed in the UK when, again, suggesting Newcastle's St James' Park as a potential venue.

“I’d quite happily go to America. But the reality of it is, she doesn’t sell in America and it’s sad, it’s really sad,” Marshall told Sky Sports.

“For what she’s achieved she should be the face of female sport in America but she’s not because her attitude is lifting. It’s disgraceful.

“I’m quite shocked Dmitry Salita [promoter] or Mark Taffet [manager] haven’t pulled her aside and said ‘let’s just be humble’ but she can’t help herself.

“It’s not that I prefer it [in the UK], it just sells.

“Female boxing, at the minute, in the UK is massive. It’s bigger than what it is in America.

“We sold-out the O2 Arena, I’ve got no doubt that we could sell-out St James’ Park, especially with the backing of the Saudi’s coming in and buying Newcastle United.

“Look at the views, two million views, and I don’t think we’d get that if we went stateside.

Marshall added: “I’d love to jump straight into it. But it’s like anything, there’s always the business side of boxing and it needs building up.