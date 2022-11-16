The former Leeds Rhinos and England rugby league captain is this week aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days to raise £777,777 for five Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities.

After starting in Scotland, 42-year-old Sinfield, who began his running challenges after former team mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, has progressed south to the North East.

Wednesday’s fourth stage began in Chester-le-Street and touched villages on the edge of Durham City before heading through Haswell, Shotton Colliery, Wingate and Station Town.

Kevin Sinfield, wearing a head band, and his running team arrive at Wynyard on Wednesday at the halfway point in his 7-in-7 charity challenge. Picture by FRANK REIDâ€™

Sinfield and his support team then took a break at The Stables pub, in Wynyard, where locals and children from Wynyard Church of England Primary School greeted him outside with cheers and applause.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “This is a special moment for us this because not only are we half way through today, we are half way over so I cannot thank you enough for coming out.”

He then enjoyed a massage before continuing his run towards Wednesday’s end point at Stokesley.

Thursday’s day five will finish at York before he heads to Bradford on Friday.

Pupils from Wynyard Church of England Primary School wait for the arrival of Kevin Sinfield and show their support for this fundraising campaign.

Sinfield is scheduled to end his challenge at Manchester United’s Old Trafford football ground on Saturday at half-time during the men's Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

His latest fundraising challenge will mainly benefit the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity's appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign.

Kevin Sinfield enjoys a massage at The Stables pub, in Wynyard, during a break in Wednesday's run. Picture by FRANK REID.

Sinfield, who is currently a coach for Leicester Tigers Rugby Union Club, raised £2.7million for MND charities in 2020 after running seven marathons in seven days and a further sum in excess of £1m was generated in November 2021 after he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

Nearly £450,000 had been raised by Wednesday towards the current 7-in-7 appeal.

Donations can be made online at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge.