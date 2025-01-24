Watch as Storm Éowyn hits Hartlepool with Northern rail services and National Museum of Royal Navy affected
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gale force gusts have brought down trees and branches across the town as an amber weather warning is in place from 6am until 9pm.
Wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour are set to hit the town. It brought down trees including in Dunston Road, Hylton Road and the Burn Valley.
Hartlepool’s leading tourist attraction the National Museum of the Royal Navy closed to visitors on Friday, January 24, due to the storm.
Bosses said on social media: “We apologise for any inconvenience and haven't made this decision lightly.”
It is uncertain if it will reopen on Saturday, January 25.
Local rail services have been severely hit by the weather.
Northern is advising customers to avoid travelling where possible on Friday and Saturday, due to high winds and rain.
It says there will be large gaps in services on many of its lines, including Newcastle to Middlesbrough which stops at Hartlepool, or the route will only be partially served.
The Household Waste Recycling Centre, in Burn Road, was closed on Friday.
Hartlepool Borough Council bin collection crews were continuing to work as normal, but residents are asked to take in their bin as soon as it has been emptied.
The council added: “We have extra resources in place to deal with any weather-related incidents. However, we are expecting to be busy and calls will be prioritised, so please be patient and bear with us.”
Electricity supplier Northern Powergrid said approximately 14,000 customers saw disruption to their supply on Friday and was working hard to reconnect everyone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.