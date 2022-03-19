Watch: Hartlepool Freddie Mercury tribute act gets ready to mark 30 years on stage

Billy West performed as Freddie Mercury for the first time on March 23, 1992, and is still going three decades later.

His career has seen him perform across the UK and Europe and record a song in memory of Freddie.

"I didn’t think I would last as long as I did. I thought I might get about 10 years out of it and then I’ll have to do something else, but it’s just kept on going and going,” said Billy.

Billy West's anniversary show will also feature a raffle raising funds for Alice House Hospice.

"I’m still getting work. I’m still enjoying it.”

Now Billy will celebrate the occasion with a special show at the Mayfair Centre, in Tees Road, on Saturday, March 26, and has vowed to make the event a "big party night”.

People will be treated to two 15-minute sets of Queen classics, including Bohemian Rhapsody and Radio Gaga.

There will be a disco, false moustaches for people to wear and a bottle of champagne for the best Freddie Mercury look-alike on the night.

Freddie Mercury impersonator Billy West. Picture by FRANK REID.

A raffle in aid of Alice House Hospice will take place as well.

Looking back on the past 30 years, Billy said: "There is a bit of pride there. I’ve had ups and downs with it, but I’ve kept going and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve tried to entertain people and people still want to book me.”

And although the show must go on, Billy has said his final performance as the Queen front man may not be far off.

Billy, who is now 62, said: "I think that will be me retiring at about 64 years old.

"I’ve had a good career and I’ve done as much as I could with it.”

Billy, who is also set to perform with his band in Bahrain later this year, has thanked Hartlepool for all the support over the years.

He said: "There’s a lot of people to thank. The main people to thank are people from Hartlepool who have always supported me. Every gig I do I get well-supported by the town.

"Anyone that has supported me, encouraged me, given me constructive criticism.”

Tickets for the 30th anniversary show cost £10 and can be purchased by messaging the Mayfair Centre on Facebook.

