Music fans in Hartlepool turned out in their droves to see a host of talented artists perform at a new festival in the town.

Hartlepool Live, commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council and run in partnership with local musician James Leonard Hewitson, kicked off on Saturday, June 15.

Elaine Palmer takes to the stage of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre for the first Hartlepool Live festival.

It is the town’s first ever multi-venue music festival, which saw performers take to stages across five venues – Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, The Studio, Hops and Cheese, Chilli Cake Kitchen & Bar and The Contemporary.

Headliners included Teesside's own Paul Smith, who is best known as the singer of Maximo Park, who is expected to close the show at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The festival line-up also included more than 25 local bands who are making waves in the music scene, including Para Alta, PLAZA, Mouses, Lost State of Dance, Shamu, Max Bianco and the Bluehearts, VENUS, James Leonard Hewitson and Mt.Misery.

Festival organisers were delighted by the response to the event, with hundreds buying advance tickets.

Elaine Palmer performing at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

David Worthington, head of culture for the council, said: “The festival was very close to being a sell-out, with more than 500 tickets sold across all venues.

“The council has worked with musician James Leonard Hewitson, who came up with the idea of having a music festival and we have worked with him to develop it as a multi-venue event.

“There are an amazing number of local bands in Hartlepool that are producing quality music, so it's great to have events like this to help develop the music scene in Hartlepool.

“Part of the aim of this festival is to introduce bands to the wider music scene.”

Ahead of the festival, an industry event was held at The Studio to give performers the chance to meet those working in the music industry.

Mr Worthington added: “We want to enable young people in Hartlepool to have the opportunity to get into the music business.

“The response we have had to the festival on social medial has been really positive so we are hoping to put on the same event again next year.”