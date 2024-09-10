‘We just want to be safe’: Blackhall horse riders organise ride to raise awareness of road safety
Fifteen horse riders, two carriage drivers and a number of cyclists are due to take part on Sunday, September 15, as part of the national Pass Wide and Slow event to encourage motorists to slow down to 10 miles per hour and to give horses and their riders two metres of space.
Event organiser Denise Richardson said: “Not enough has been done since the review of the Highway Code in 2022 to promote the new guidelines advising of safe passing of equestrians on the road.”
She continued: “The roads are becoming busier. Everyone is in a hurry and we are losing all of our off road hacking.
"We have a couple of bridle ways which start at 60 mph and end at 60 mph so we are forced to ride on the roads to get to any off road hacking.
"Every single time we go on the road, people come past us incorrectly.
"Education seems to be very poor with cars, bus drivers and even driving instructors ignoring the new highway rules.”
This year’s route will take riders from Easy Fuels NE, in the Coast Road, Blackhall Rocks, at 11am up Hesleden Road, down New Road and towards the Coast Road.
Riders will then turn up along Mickle Hill, down Fillpoke Lane and back to Easy Fuels NE.
In 2023, more than 150 rides went out across England to try to educate road users about road safety and sharing roads with horse riders and this year more than 230 are going out across England, Scotland and Wales.
Denise, 59, said: “It is as much for drivers’ safety as it is for us.
"We really need to increase safety for riders and road users.”
She added: “It is a hobby. We enjoy it as a hobby and we just want to be safe.”
Councillor Rob Crute has been supporting horse riders in the area, and Peterlee Police officers will be attending the ride to show their support.
For more information and to get involved, see https://www.facebook.com/groups/passwideandslow/.
