RNLI musical featuring West End stars comes to Blackhall
Facing The Waves is produced by theatre company Dogwood Productions and celebrates 200 years of the RNLI.
The film follows the life of Henry Freeman – who survived a Whitby lifeboat disaster when all of his crew mates perished – and how he led some of the most extraordinary rescue attempts of the century.
It also follows the life of Faith, who attempts to juggle her family, career and crewing a lifeboat.
Dogwood Productions worked with the BBC to interview communities along the North East from Hartlepool all the way to Alnwick for the show.
Anjie Rook, RNLI associate director, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dogwood Productions for supporting the RNLI with their musical Facing the Waves which will be performed in a range of venues across the North and East, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.
“For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors – events like these are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.”
Facing The Waves features cast members who have appeared in the West End as well as BBC radio and CBBC shows.
The film is being supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
Members of the public can watch the film on Thursday, October 3, at the Community Centre, in Blackhall, at 7.30pm.
