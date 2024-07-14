'We know what we have to pay' - Hartlepool fans out in Berlin name their price for Euro 2024 final tickets

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jul 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 14:28 BST
How much would you pay for a ticket to watch England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain at Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday night?

One Hartlepool pair have named their price after travelling to the German capital ahead of the 8pm showdown.

Tommy Swift, 44, and nephew Michael Swift, 22, from Hartlepool, said they reached Berlin via plane, train, tram, foot and scooter.

Tommy said they booked the travel three weeks ago because they had faith in the England team but had not got match tickets yet.

Harry Kane celebrates a Euro 2024 goal. Two football fans from Hartlepool have travelled to Berlin in the hope of bagging tickets for the final against Spain.

He said he had a budget of up to £2,000 for the tickets, telling the Press Association on Saturday: “We know what we have to pay.”

He added: “It might never happen again. I hope that it does finally come home, we’ve waited a long time.”

