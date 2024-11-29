A well-known Hartlepool DJ is says it is a “privilege” to bring comfort to families in his new role as a funeral celebrant.

Almost every weekend, Les Watts entertains folk enjoying a night out by spinning tunes and creating a party atmosphere.

But during the week, he is using his people skills in a more sombre way by officiating at funerals as an independent funeral celebrant.

Les, 62, decided to go it alone after around 15 years working for local funeral companies as a funeral arranger and director, most recently in Thornaby.

Hartlepool celebrant Les Watts. Picture by FRANK REID

But he said he is delighted to be back in his hometown supporting local families through their difficult times.

Les said: “When I was doing the arrangements and asking families what sort of person they would like to conduct the funeral service they would say ‘you sound OK, can we have you to do it?’.

"I thought if I don’t do it at this time in my life I’m never going to do it, so I decided to make the change.

"It’s something I really enjoy and the response has been pretty good so far. And I’m back in Hartlepool which I love.”

Les has been a DJ for 45 years.

Talking about the difference to his work as a DJ, he said: “People know me for clowning about and having a laugh on stage.

"But you’ve got to separate yourself from that and cut off from the day job to the weekend job.”

Funerals celebrants are not closely connected with religious beliefs and practices and Les said it is about celebrating the person’s life.

"No two services are the same,” he said. “It’s a tailored service where I go and meet with the family and talk about the person’s life, funny stories and what they were like.

"I love being able to look after them, to take their loved one on their final journey and just be part of that.”

But the father of four and granddad of seven remains busy as a DJ after 45 years.

Les says he has dealt with people “pretty much all my life” having previously worked in retail and hospitality.

But he said of his new role: “I’m so proud to be able to serve the people of Hartlepool and the families.”