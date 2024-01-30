What's on at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in February?
The History of Rock is coming to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, February 22, in celebration of rock music through the decades.
Iconic rock music is going to be brought back to life by a live band, original footage of bands and artists and professional staging and lighting.
The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets start from £22.
On Friday, February 23, The Dazzling Diamonds are set to take Hartlepool by storm in their new comedy drag show featuring high-energy dance routines, songs and costumes.
The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets start from £20.
Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “As we get to the end of January, what better way to celebrate than booking a cracking night out at the theatre to look forward to in February with family or friends.”