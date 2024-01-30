Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The History of Rock is coming to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, February 22, in celebration of rock music through the decades.

Iconic rock music is going to be brought back to life by a live band, original footage of bands and artists and professional staging and lighting.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets start from £22.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The History of Rock comes to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, February 23, The Dazzling Diamonds are set to take Hartlepool by storm in their new comedy drag show featuring high-energy dance routines, songs and costumes.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets start from £20.