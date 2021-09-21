The temporary structure will return Freeview TV services to more than 90% of households across the area which were affected by after the original Bilsdale mast caught fire in August.

Households in Hartlepool were among those affected by the blaze.

Materials being lifted by helicopter to the North Yorkshire site on behalf of mast operator Arqiva include around 200 concrete blocks weighing 750kg each, which will anchor the temporary mast in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Twyning, chief of operations at Arqiva.

The helicopter will also be used to transport the sections of the mast itself to the moorland site, along with the metal “sledges” which house the concrete blocks.

In total, the helicopter is expected to complete more than 230 lifts over the coming days.

Work to install the temporary mast is weather-dependent although it is currently expected to be completed by Tuesday, October 5.

The helicopter is expected to complete more than 230 lifts over the coming days.

Adrian Twyning, chief of operations at Arqiva, said: “We are working around the clock to restore services to those people who are affected as quickly as possible.

"Using the helicopter is part of that effort and is the least disruptive way of transporting materials across this remote and sensitive environment.

“This is a huge logistical effort involving over 100 people and, subject to bad weather or any other unforeseen difficulties, we are making good progress towards completing the works on Tuesday, 5th October.”

In order to properly check that the temporary mast is covering the area other temporary sites will be turned off for a period the day before, Monday, October 4, which means households will see some disruption on that day.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.