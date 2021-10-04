Which are the estimated ‘not- spots’ as temporary mast at Bilsdale is to be switched on

The areas in red may not have their signal restored when a temporary TV mast is switched on later this month.

Work on the temporary structure got underway after the original Bilsdale mast caught fire in August, affecting aerial and Freeview digital channel signals in Hartlepool and the region.

It is hoped that the temporary replacement will return Freeview TV services to more than 90% of households across the area.

However, some coastal and Dales areas in North Yorkshire and County Durham are likely to be among the places where services are not restored by the temporary mast and where further measures will be required.

The switch on of the temporary mast was delayed due to bad weather./Photo: Daniel Law/PA Wire

It will not be known for certain which households will remain without signal until the temporary mast is operational and additional towers will then be built at identified sites to help fill in the “not spots” of TV coverage.

The mast is expected to go live between October 13 and October 19 after Arqiva announced on Friday, October 1, that switching on of the temporary mast had been delayed due to bad weather.

Arqiva CEO Paul Donovan apologised for the delay and added: "We’re absolutely committed to restoring services as quickly as we can, and to prioritising those in our communities who need help the most.”

People over 65, those with disability, and socially vulnerable groups will receive priority help and a new, online hub offering support and information to those affected will be available later this week at bilsdalemast.co.uk

The areas in red on the map are where services may not be restored by the temporary mast.

