Just some of our photos of England fans enjoying Euro 2024 matches in Hartlepool pubs.Just some of our photos of England fans enjoying Euro 2024 matches in Hartlepool pubs.
Just some of our photos of England fans enjoying Euro 2024 matches in Hartlepool pubs.

Which Hartlepool pubs are screening England's Euro 2024 final against Spain

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 16:46 BST
Off out on Sunday night to watch England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain?

Here are just some of the pubs in Hartlepool where you can watch the action from 8pm.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and that other venues will also be showing the game.

For 45 fan-tastic photos of drinkers packing Hartlepool pubs to watch England, click here.

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens.

1. The Park Inn, Park Road

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens.

2. Merry Go Round, Holdforth Road

This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly.

3. Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July.

4. The Rossmere, Owton Manor Lane

The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice