Cleveland Fire Brigade have issued advice amid fears people may decide to celebrate bonfire night at home due to limited organised displays across the region.

The brigade are strongly encouraging people to attend one of the many smaller scale organised displays.

November 5 is traditionally the brigade’s busiest night of the year. Last year, there were 338 deliberate grass and rubbish fires across Cleveland between October 15 and November 12.

Cleveland Fire Brigade is concerned about a potential rise in people attending private bonfires and firework displays this year.

The brigade say bonfires can easily get out of hand and have the potential to not only damage property but also endanger lives.

Over 4,000 people are injured every year due to the misuse of fireworks, bonfires and sparklers which burn at over 2,000 degrees celsius.

Robin Turnbull, the brigade’s area manager, prevention, protection and engagement, said: “With many of the larger displays that we’ve seen take place in previous years no longer going ahead, we are anticipating a busy bonfire period as people may choose to host their own displays.”

Details of Hartlepool Borough Council’s annual display are due to be announced soon.

Cleveland Fire Brigade are reminding people of the danger of fireworks and advises anyone planning to celebrate at home not to drink while handling them, always supervise children, stand well back and keep pets indoors.

Residents are also asked to be considerate of others.

It is illegal to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, except on bonfire night when it is midnight, plus Diwali, New Year, and Chinese New Year.

You must be over 18 to buy fireworks and people should only buy those with a CE mark.

Selling or using fireworks illegally carries an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

The brigade are appealing to the public to be extra vigilant during the coming weeks and report incidents involving deliberate fires or violence to staff to FireStoppers on 0800 1695558.

Mr Turnbull added: “You are the eyes and ears of our community and can help us to crack down on deliberate fires and violence to staff which sadly tend to rise during the bonfire period.