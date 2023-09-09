Will temperatures remain hot in Hartlepool this weekend?
But will the midweek sunshine remain in town for the weekend?
Do the 5,000 spectators heading to Saturday’s Open Jar tribute music festival need to take their sunglasses or brollies?
According to experts at the Met Office, Hartlepool will enjoy a largely dry Saturday with highs of 24 degrees Celsius from about 2pm-4pm.
Yet there is still a one-in-three chance of rainfall at around 7pm.
Sunday sees temperatures drop slightly to highs of 21 degrees Celsius with dry weather again giving way to potential rainfall at about 6pm.
For those taking part in Sunday’s Great North Run from Newcastle to South Shields, similar conditions are forecast although rain is expected in South Shields at around 4pm.
Back in Hartlepool, temperatures are likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius on Monday, September 11, before dropping to around 17 degrees Celsius as the skies cloud over between Tuesday and Friday.