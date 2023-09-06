News you can trust since 1877
Nearly 5,000 tickets sold for Hartlepool tribute music festival this weekend

Nearly 5,000 tickets have been sold for Seaton Carew’s tribute festival this weekend, much to organisers’ surprise and excitement.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Tribute acts to the Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Queen, ABBA and Taylor Swift are just some of what can be expected at the Open Jar’s first tribute festival, which is taking place on Saturday, September 9, at Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew.

Festival goers can expect to enjoy rides from Murphy’s funfair as well as food and independent stalls.

One of the organisers, Joe Franks said: “There is a lot for adults and kids alike to do.”

Joe Franks (centre) with Neil Winterbottom (left) and Jordan Jefferson, organisers of the Open Jar's Tribute Festival.
Joe Franks (centre) with Neil Winterbottom (left) and Jordan Jefferson, organisers of the Open Jar's Tribute Festival.
The event is set to start at 1pm and finish at 11pm.

He said: “The rate we are selling them, I cannot see us having any left to sell on the door.”

This is not the only event Mr Franks has organised this summer.

In July, he also helped organise Hartlepool’s Soundwave Festival – an event he is already planning on bringing back again next year.

The tribute festival is set to bring Hartlepool’s busy summer to a close after the success of the Tall Ships Races, Soundwave Festival – headlined by Bastille – and Clubland By The Sea.

The idea for the tribute festival came after tribute nights at the nearby Open Jar proved popular.

Mr Franks, who is the owner of the Open Jar, said: “I cannot believe how well it has done. We have done a lot of smaller tribute nights at the Open Jar so we are excited to be doing something bigger.”

For more information and to buy tickets, go to https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.

