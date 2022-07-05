Windsurfer rescued by Hartlepool RNLI after getting into difficulty in strong winds

The lifeboat was launched at 5.50pm on Monday, July 4, where crew members located the windsurfer on some rocks at North Gare.

He had clambered onto the rocks after drifting a mile-and-a-half from his original position.

Despite the strong winds that made the inshore lifeboat difficult to manoeuvre, helmsman Ken Hay brought the lifeboat up to the rocks and collected the windsurfer and his equipment.

Mr Hay said: "Despite his ordeal the windsurfer appeared to be physically okay and he was really glad to see us. One of my crew went ashore with his equipment then came back and returned him unscathed to the beach at Seaton Carew where the local Coastguard were waiting to assist him.

"Despite the windy conditions it was good to bring the incident to a safe and satisfactory conclusion."

The lifeboat was back at its Ferry Road station by 6.20pm.