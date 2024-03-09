Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new unisex block is being built close to the promenade at the southern end of Seaton on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council to replace those in the clock tower.

The single-storey building will provide single cubicle unisex facilities. There will be nine standard cubicles, two accessible cubicles and a changing places unit to cater for people with significant disabilities.

The outside will be clad in horizontal planking painted in a range of beach hut-style pastel colours.

Councillors Sue Little and Mike Young beside the site of the new public toilets being built at Seaton Carew.

Councillor Sue Little, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee and a Seaton ward councillor, said: “This is a significant investment by the council in the future of Seaton Carew.

“These new toilets will replace existing facilities at the nearby clock tower which could not be readily brought up to modern standards, and they will benefit both local residents out enjoying a stroll and also the many thousands of visitors we regularly welcome from further afield.”

The leader of the council, Cllr Mike Young, added: “At a time when local authorities are facing unprecedented financial challenges – and we are no exception – I am delighted that we are proceeding with this project.

“Seaton Carew is a great place with its stunning beach, bars, restaurants and leisure attractions but it is important to ensure that high-quality facilities are in place to meet the needs of local people and visitors alike.

“Such facilities are vital if Seaton Carew is to maintain its appeal as a visitor destination.”