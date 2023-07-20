News you can trust since 1877
Plans to build new £435,000 toilet block at Seaton Carew are approved by Hartlepool councillors

Plans have been unanimously approved for new toilet facilities.
By Nic Marko
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

Proposals had been submitted by Hartlepool Borough Council officers to provide nine unisex toilet cubicles, along with two accessibility toilets, on a grassed and sandy area to the north of Seaview Coach and Car Park at Seaton Carew.

The facilities will be provided across seven modular units, similar to the existing beach huts nearby, and include the provision of a dedicated “changing places” unit for those who require additional personal assistance.

They will replace the existing toilets at Seaton Carew Clock Tower, which are in a nearly 90 year-old listed building, making them “difficult to maintain” and any refurbishment work “very expensive”, according to officers.

New toilets are to be built new Seaton Carew Promenade.New toilets are to be built new Seaton Carew Promenade.
New toilets are to be built new Seaton Carew Promenade.
At the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee, councillors unanimously approved the new toilets being built.

Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, said: “Anything that looks to enhance and improve the amenities of Seaton Carew as a tourist location is definitely welcome.”

Fellow committee member Councillor Sue Little, who represents Seaton, praised the “fantastic” disabled facilities offered by the changing places unit.

Funding arrangements had previously been agreed to provide £435,000 for the new facilities which would look to improve disabled access and address vandalism and antisocial behaviour, with a 30p charge for use.

Plans state there will be no fee for using the changing places unit.

Three objections had been submitted over concerns such as over the 30p charge, a preference for dedicated male and female toilets as well as the existing facilities being in a more convenient location.

Yet planning officers recommended the application for approval, noting the development would “improve public facilities” and “assist in supporting tourism”

