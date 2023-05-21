Works begins to improve Hartlepool footpaths as part of £25m regeneration projects

The Waterfront Connectivity scheme will enhance links between Hartlepool Marina, the town centre and Seaton Carew.

It is one of five projects being funded through the £25 million Hartlepool Town Deal and comprises improvements to the town’s infrastructure and footpaths.

The principal contractor for this part of the scheme is Hartlepool-based Seymour Civil Engineering.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, with Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, beside the improved footpath.

A first phase of works comprises the resurfacing of a promenade footpath adjacent to the Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club and measures to address steep ramps either side of a slipway which cuts through the promenade.

The works will benefit residents living in the Marina and also make the area more accessible for visitors to the world famous Tall Ships Races which the town is hosting this summer from July 6-9.

Councillor Mike Young, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is really exciting that work has started on the ground and we are beginning to deliver on our Town Deal plans.”

Darren Hankey, Chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, added: “The ramps on this section of footpath really do make life difficult for people in wheelchairs or who have mobility problems, cyclists and people with prams and pushchairs. These works will help to make the area so much more accessible.”

A new footpath is also to be created along the water’s edge beside Slake Terrace.

Cllr Young continued: “We intend to take up the existing surface and lay a temporary new footpath so that the area is completely accessible and safe, for both visitors and residents.

“There’s going to be lots of visitors coming to Hartlepool for The Tall Ships Races 2023 and we need to ensure that they are able to get around safely and that they get the best possible impression of the town.”

Mr Hankey said: “It is great to see this work pressing ahead. When finished, it will enhance the visitor experience to the marina area and also benefit the town’s residents by making the area easier to navigate. With the Tall Ships Races 2023 coming to the town in just a matter of weeks, these developments are most timely.”