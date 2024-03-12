World champion boxer Savannah Marshall is to be officially given the freedom of Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three individuals, and one organisation, are to be conferred as Honorary Freeman or Freewoman of the Borough of Hartlepool next week.

The title is the highest honour Hartlepool Borough Council can bestow and is awarded to those who have made “a sustained and significant contribution” to the area.

A special council meeting has been called for Monday, March 18, to present the awards.

Champion boxer Savannah Marshall is to become a Freewoman of Hartlepool on March 18.

Marshall is the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

She won the belts by defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in her headline bout in Manchester last summer.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team will be receiving the same honour, as will Peter Bowes, who has served as deputy lieutenant for the County Durham Lieutenancy.

Finally, artist George Colley, who has released numerous books showcasing his work, along with teaching in the town, will also receive the award.

At the same meeting three former councillors will receive the title of Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman.

These include Labour stalwart Carl Richardson, a former council chairman, who served the area for 38 years across different local authority formats before standing down at the May 2022 local elections.

Rob Cook will receive the honour for his work on the council, which has included serving as ceremonial mayor in 2016-17 and being chair of the audit and governance committee from 2021 until losing his seat in May 2023.