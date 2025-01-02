Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World class musicians will pay tribute to one of Hartlepool’s most famous musical sons in a not-to-be-missed concert this month.

Renowned viola player Timothy Ridout, along with internationally acclaimed pianist James Baillieu, will perform a special show at Hartlepool Town Hall, on Tuesday, January 21.

They will celebrate the music of Lionel Tertis CBE who was born in West Hartlepool in 1876 and was one of the first viola players to achieve international fame and a noted teacher.

To honour his remarkable legacy, works composed, inspired, commissioned and arranged by him will be performed in the hour-long concert called At Home in Hartlepool – A Celebration of Lionel Tertis.

Lionel Tertis from West Hartlepool (1876-1975) had a determination to ensure more composers wrote for the viola.

It coincides with the annual Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition being held at The Sage in Gateshead.

Hartlepool Borough Council has worked with the competition organisers to present the afternoon of unforgettable music.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “Lionel Tertis was an outstanding musician whom Hartlepool is proud to call one of its own, and it is very fitting that two of the finest current musicians of their generation globally will be here in Hartlepool to perform in tribute to him.”

Renowned musicians Timothy Ridout (left) and James Baillieu will perform in the special concert in Hartlepool.

Fens and Greatham Councillor Phil Holbrook, who played a key role in helping to bring the concert to town, added: “It isn’t every day that an opportunity like this comes along, and initial discussions have already taken place for another concert in 2026 to celebrate Tertis’s 150th birthday.

“Special thanks must go to local historian Eric Wilson, who alerted me to Tertis, the son of Polish-Jewish refugees.”

Self taught Tertis, became the first viola professor at the Royal Academy of Music in 1900.

He was responsible for developing his ideal viola and by the early 1970s, hundreds of Tertis Model violas had been made in 17 countries.

The Lionel Tertis International Viola Competition was established in 1980 to honour his memory.

A true viola superstar, Timothy Ridout, is a BBC New Generation Artist and previous winner of the Cecil Aronowitz and Lionel Tertis competitions.

Meanwhile, James Baillieu is a leading song and chamber pianist hailed as being “in a class of his own".

Tickets for the concert are £12.50 and can be booked at www.creativehartlepool.com or call the box office on (01429) 890000.