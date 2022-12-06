Yellow weather warning for ice issued for Hartlepool as Met Office urges drivers and pedestrians to take care

The temperature will not rise above around 3C and will generally hover around freezing point, but the wind chill effect will make it feel colder still.

While snow is not expected yet, the rain from throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning could turn to ice. Weather warnings are in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature early on Friday morning is forecast to drop to minus one, with a “feels like” temperature of minus five.

People are being urged to take care.

The Met Office explains: “The ‘feels like’ temperature is calculated by taking into account the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at around five feet off the ground (the typical height of a human face), combined with our understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.”

