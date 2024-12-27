'You did it' - Hartlepool Mail readers thanked for supporting Christmas gift appeal in association with MKM Building Supplies

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT
Supporters of an annual Christmas appeal have been praised after donating hundreds of gifts to needy youngsters across town.

Their generosity ensured that scores of children in Hartlepool – who may otherwise have gone without presents – had something to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Donations ranged from selection boxes, toys and toiletries to sportswear, board games and bikes.

The appeal is organised by MKM Building Supplies, in Burn Road, Hartlepool, in association with the Hartlepool Mail.

Front from left, MKM branch co-director Michael Sumpter and Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith along with MKM staff Terry Nixon, Darren Robbins, co-director Lee Dees, in dark top, and George Jones with a selection of donated Christmas presents. Picture by FRANK REID
Front from left, MKM branch co-director Michael Sumpter and Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith along with MKM staff Terry Nixon, Darren Robbins, co-director Lee Dees, in dark top, and George Jones with a selection of donated Christmas presents. Picture by FRANK REID

The firm’s customers and Mail readers were asked to leave donations at the branch so that they could be divided up between a host of worthy causes.

These included schools, charities and support agencies.

Around 700 presents were then distributed to children by December 25.

A grateful Mick Sumpter, the MKM branch co-director, said: “People’s generosity never ceases to amaze me.

Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith, left, and MKM branch co-director Michael Sumpter with a selection of donated Christmas presents. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool Mail editor Gavin Ledwith, left, and MKM branch co-director Michael Sumpter with a selection of donated Christmas presents. Picture by FRANK REID

"We’ve had people from previous years ringing up to ask if we are doing it again and we have had customers coming in who didn’t know about it who have left us money to buy presents.

"The need seems to get greater every year and I would like to thank everyone who has supported what we do.”

Mr Sumpter, who runs the branch with co-director Lee Dees, also thanked assistant branch manager Jane Plant for overseeing the appeal.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith visited MKM to hand over some presents on behalf of the newspaper and to thank Mr Sumpter and his team for their work.

Mr Ledwith said: “I have said countless times before that Hartlepool is never backwards at coming forwards to help others in their time of need.

"You only have to look at our paper and website every week to read about someone somewhere in town doing good by others less fortunate than themselves.

“But that does not mean we should this tireless support for granted and I would like to thank everyone who has found the time and money to support this year’s campaign.

"I would especially like to thank MKM for organising the appeal in the first place.

"Their staff have given up their time to support a host of needy causes during what is a busy period for the branch.

"It’s something they have done expertly for around a decade now and we look forward to working again with them in 2025.”

