Nine-year-old Jett Kilvington, who goes to Kingsley Primary School, in Hartlepool, was born with one foot two sizes bigger than the other.

Since he has been able to walk and wear shoes, Jett’s mum, Sasha McAllister, has always bought two pairs of shoes for her son instead of one as shops do not sell odd-sized shoes.

Sasha said: “We have quite a lot of pairs of shoes but they’re all odd sizes.”

Jett Kilvington, 9, with a selection of odd shoes.

She added: “I didn't want to throw any away as it's a waste so we have a variety of sizes from toddler size right up to shoe size to suit age nine.”

Unlike other children his age, Jett’s disability makes it harder for him to play sports and stay active.

Sasha said: "He gets a lot of pain from it and trips over his bigger foot a lot too.”

Instead, Jett spends a lot of his time playing video games and with Lego.

Jett Kilvington, 9, with a selection of shoes he wants to donate.

When he was born, Jett was also diagnosed with talipes, also known as club foot, which is where one foot or both feet turn in and under, making it difficult to walk.

Despite efforts to correct this at birth, Jett is scheduled to have another operation in February to try and correct the problem.

While this operation will not completely fix his feet, it will make it easier for Jett to walk.

Sasha is also mum to Kofi Kilvington, 11, who has autism, learning and behavioural difficulties, severe anxiety and sleep issues.

She said: “It’s difficult because they both have very different needs.”

Despite the struggles Jett has faced throughout his life however, he has remained strong.

Sasha said: “He is just amazing. He’s my little soldier.”

Mum and son are planning a trip to the children’s hospital at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle Upon Tyne, in the new year to donate Jett’s unwanted shoes.

Sasha said: “I don’t know how we’re going to get there yet because I don’t drive, but we’ll get there.”