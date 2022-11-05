The £7,500 gift which will keep a 'brilliant and funny' Hartlepool boy safe from harm

Kofi Kilvington, 11, is such a lovely person with a ‘brilliant character’, said his mum Sasha McAllister. ‘He is so funny and happy’.

But Kofi also has autism and learning and behavioural difficulties. He has severe anxiety and sleep issues and often stays awake all night.

"He is full of energy and doesn’t burn himself out,” said mum.

Kofi Kilvington who is awaiting delivery of the £7,500 bed.

Added to that, Kofi also has no sense of danger. He doesn’t understand what could happen when he sometimes hits himself or hits walls and doors, said Sasha.

"He is suffering and it is awful,” said Sasha. Kofi needs a constant watchful eye to make sure he is okay, especially at night-time.

But a £7,500 safe bed is set to transform his life. It should arrive at the family home just after Christmas.

Sasha said her son “so deserves” this special piece of equipment: “It is something that he really needs.”

Jett and Kofi Kilvington with mum Sasha McAllister.

It is being paid for by town charity Miles for Men which stepped in to cover the full cost.

Sasha, who is also mum to Jett, nine, added: “With Miles for Men stepping in, there was no way I could decline their offer. I must thank the people who gave money to the collection tins and hope they understand.”

The safe bed is a robust space with soft high walls that can be punched, headbutted and kicked without inflicting pain on the child.

Kofi Kilvington at home in Hartlepool.

It also will keep Kofi safe and helps with sleeping patterns and is a therapeutic place for children with learning difficulties to express their emotions and get some sleep, while mum can hopefully also get some rest herself.

The safe bed “will make such a massive difference not just to Kofi but to me and his family”, said Sasha, adding: It will have a knock-on effect. It will change our lives and he will be safe at night.”

She paid tribute to Miles for Men, saying: “Thank you does not really seem enough.”

Sasha McAllister with her son Kofi Kilvington.

Miles for Men founder Micky Day said ‘hopefully the safe bed will be fitted soon and it is a massive help for the family, knowing that Kofi will be safe.”

“We were so overwhelmed to help this family out. Karen, our chair, has been working with them through this tough time and she has done amazingly getting this safe room.”

The support for Kofi, who is a pupil at Catcote Academy, was only possible because the public has continued to give their backing to Miles for Men, said Micky.

"We rely on fundraisers and donations to be able to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”

Lynn Murphy, the Bradley Lowery Foundation’s chief operations officer, said the foundation was delighted Kofi was going to get the safe bed.

Lynn added: “The end goal was for Kofi to get the bed and we are happy that he has.