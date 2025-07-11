Young Hartlepool ice hockey star catches eye of top England coaches
Despite his young age, Archie has already shown an exceptional talent in the sport and caught the eye of some of England’s top coaches.
He has been invited to training camps and competitions in Europe where he has stood out and this month is headed to Prague for one of Europe's premier youth tournaments.
Archie, who attends St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, has been playing the sport since the age of seven after watching footage of his uncle, Mark Dodd, playing.
His mum, Becky Dowson, said: “He loved it straightaway. He had never been on the ice and never owned any skates before.”
Archie currently represents Billingham Juniors under 12s, who practice at Billingham Forum’s ice rink.
He competes against other players two or three years older than himself and scored over 200 goals in two seasons as a forward.
Archie’s dad, Andrew Dowson, added: “He has already been earmarked to play for the under 14s next season when he will still be 10 for the first half of the season.
"This is testament to his skill, speed and commitment to the game.”
When he was eight, Archie attended the prestigious England draft showcase in Sheffield where he caught the eye of some of England's top coaches.
He attended two training camps for the Elite British select team, from which Archie was selected to play in Europe's largest junior ice hockey tournament, the Riga Cup, in Latvia this April.
Becky added: “He absolutely loved it. He scored the first goal of the tournament and won most valuable player.”
He helped the team come ninth against some of Europe’s best junior teams.
Archie is off to Prague in the Czech Republic, to play in another prestigious event, the Lions Cup, in July.
Becky said: “We’re all so proud of him. He is very dedicated and spends a lot of his own time trying to improve his skills and doing additional training.”
To support Archie’s progress, his family are seeking sponsorship to help cover the costs of his travel, accommodation, specialist training and equipment.
Anyone interested can contact Andrew Dowson on 07904 145084 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.