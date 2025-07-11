Hartlepool youngster Archie Dowson is being tipped for big things in the world of ice hockey at the age of just 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his young age, Archie has already shown an exceptional talent in the sport and caught the eye of some of England’s top coaches.

He has been invited to training camps and competitions in Europe where he has stood out and this month is headed to Prague for one of Europe's premier youth tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie, who attends St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School, has been playing the sport since the age of seven after watching footage of his uncle, Mark Dodd, playing.

Archie Dowson, aged 10, from Hartlepool in his Elite British Select ice hockey kit.

His mum, Becky Dowson, said: “He loved it straightaway. He had never been on the ice and never owned any skates before.”

Archie currently represents Billingham Juniors under 12s, who practice at Billingham Forum’s ice rink.

He competes against other players two or three years older than himself and scored over 200 goals in two seasons as a forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie’s dad, Andrew Dowson, added: “He has already been earmarked to play for the under 14s next season when he will still be 10 for the first half of the season.

Archie in action on the ice.

"This is testament to his skill, speed and commitment to the game.”

When he was eight, Archie attended the prestigious England draft showcase in Sheffield where he caught the eye of some of England's top coaches.

He attended two training camps for the Elite British select team, from which Archie was selected to play in Europe's largest junior ice hockey tournament, the Riga Cup, in Latvia this April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky added: “He absolutely loved it. He scored the first goal of the tournament and won most valuable player.”

He helped the team come ninth against some of Europe’s best junior teams.

Archie is off to Prague in the Czech Republic, to play in another prestigious event, the Lions Cup, in July.

Becky said: “We’re all so proud of him. He is very dedicated and spends a lot of his own time trying to improve his skills and doing additional training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support Archie’s progress, his family are seeking sponsorship to help cover the costs of his travel, accommodation, specialist training and equipment.

Anyone interested can contact Andrew Dowson on 07904 145084 or email [email protected]