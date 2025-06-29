A Hartlepool schoolboy is making more than just pocket money after his 3D printing business has taken off.

Bobby Lee, aged 12, is doing a roaring trade selling colourful toys and novelties he makes himself on numerous 3D printers that he has been able to buy himself with his profits.

The young entrepreneur only started in March after getting his first printer for his birthday.

Bobby, who runs 3D Bobby Lee, said: “At first I thought it would be a cool hobby. Then I came up with the idea of starting the business.

Bobby Lee, 12, at home with some of his 3D printed products.

"At first I was just getting orders from my family. Then I started taking into products into school and getting orders off my teachers and about 20 from children.”

But it was when he started advertising on social media, with the help of his parents Katie and Mike Lee, that the business really started to take off.

"It just started blowing up,” said Bobby.

Bobby on his first stall at Dunelm in Hartlepool which was a big success.

In less than three months his Facebook page has gained over 1,000 followers and he ships out orders to all around the country.

Proud mum Katie said: “Within a week he made enough money to buy himself a second printer.

"Within a month he had four printers. He’s got a bank account and is earning good money out of it.

"But it all goes into the business and buying new materials and better printers.”

Katie said Bobby’s ambitions are to buy a Tesla electric car by his 17th birthday and be a millionaire by the age of 21.

He makes all kinds of items including dolls of current craze Labubu, toy dragons, wall art, dart holders, Pringle sliders and much more.

His first public stall inside Dunelm, at Hartlepool’s Highpoint Retail Park, was a massive success recently, selling out of his Laubus within the first hour.

Bobby, who goes to Manor Community Academy, also makes braille boards and parts for ear implants for free, as well as mood fobs for non-verbal people.

He has an eye on the environment too as his products are made from a material derived from corn starch, and all leftovers and melted down and made into trinket trays.

