Youngsters celebrate Hartlepool in art exhibition at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Since the end of July, youngsters aged 10 to 16 have been getting together up to four evenings a week, for four hours, and unleashing their creativity while celebrating what they love most about Hartlepool.

The twilight art sessions, part of the council’s Hartlepool Holiday Fun scheme, have been taking place at art centre Artrium, in Park Road.

Over 45 youngsters have taken part so far, learning the basis of art and working towards creating a piece of art for an upcoming exhibition.

The sessions have been taking place four times a week./Photo: Tori Treadaway

The sessions have been led by Ana McIntyre, with support from Jacob Robinson.

Artrium Project Lead Kathryn Hall has praised the young people for their work.

“There are really talented children in the town,” said Kathryn.

"We want to do an exhibition to celebrate the work and the talent, something nice for them to have at the end of the four weeks.

The artwork includes paintings, mosaics and stained glass effect artwork./Photo: Tori Treadaway

"It will be a good day. There will be drinks and food, and children talking about their work.“

Youngsters have created paintings and taken photographs, but also produced some 3D work, such as mosaics, and stained glass effect artwork.

Kathryn has said the work includes different parts of the town, with the Headland among the most featured.

Some sessions have taken place outdoors./Photo: Tori Treadaway

She added: "It’s a mixture of different areas in the town. A lot of it seems to be seascape.”

The art summer school will culminate in a four-week exhibition at the Artrium’s gallery in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.