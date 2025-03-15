Caring youngster Nancy Slater raised hundreds of pounds in memory of her granddad for the hospice that cared for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative 10-year-old Nancy sold bracelets she makes at a recent celebration for Chris Blakey, from Hartlepool, who died in January aged 63.

She was inundated with requests at the get together at Seaton Carew’s The Drunken Duck, making nearly £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy decided to give to Alice House Hospice which cared for Chris, who passed away from cancer, as a thank you for the care he received.

Nancy Slater, aged ten, raised £300 for Alice House Hospice in memory her granda Chris Blakey by selling bracelets she made.

Her great-uncle and Chris’s brother, Graeme Blakey, said: “The pub was packed full of people. Nancy expressed to her mum, my niece, that she wanted to do something in memory of her Granda.

“Her little hobby is making jewellery. She never put a price on the bracelets, she just said all donations were in aid of the hospice.

“They were a huge hit with everyone who was there and a lot of people came over and got a lot of bracelets.

“I am so proud of her. It was all her own idea and work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of Nancy's hand-made jewellery.

He added: “She lives in Barnsley but she thought the hospice was a lovely charity and was really happy they looked after her beloved granda so well.”

Chris was a retired prison governor and former player for West Hartlepool Rugby Club. He was also a member of Seaton Golf Club.

The celebration was held at The Drunken Duck where he was a regular and popular visitor.

Well liked Chris Blakey passed away in January.

Graeme added: "He was the life and soul of the place, always laughing and joking. He was very well thought of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as he walked in a room he just lit up the place. Everybody knew him.”

Alice House Hospice said: “This is a lovely tribute and also a fantastic way to support future Hospice patients and their families.

“Nancy has set a brilliant example for young people and we send condolences and thanks to her and her family.

“As always, the money raised will be used to fund our specialist care services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House needs to raise an average of over £7,000 a day from the community as only a quarter of its annual £3.6m budget is funded by the government.

To find out about upcoming community events and ways to support the hospice visit alicehousehospice.co.uk