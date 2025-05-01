Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of young people in Hartlepool have used the magic of art to transform one of the town’s parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Justice Team, a group of young people produced 11 pieces of art for a Peter Pan theme art trail in the town’s Burn Valley Gardens.

The 13 young people who produced the artwork had all been involved in anti-social behaviour and took part in the restorative justice pilot scheme Making Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2024, Making Good encourages young people to channel their energies and creativity into a project, all while improving their community.

Standing in front of some of the Burn Valley Gardens' artwork is, from left, Jen Armstrong, of the Hartlepool Youth Offending Service, Matt Storey, Police and Crime Commissioner, and Councillor Rachel Creevy, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's Children's Services Committee and board member of the Hartlepool Youth Justice Service.

Councillor Rachel Creevy, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee and a board member of the Hartlepool Youth Justice Service, said: “I am so proud of our young people for the time they've taken to prepare for, and produce, these pieces of art.

“They all look fabulous and I'm sure they recognise the positive impact they have on the environment in the gardens.

"My thanks also go to the team who supported them to produce these.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-month Making Good pilot was managed by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Youth Justice Team and funded by the Home Office via the Office of Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey.

Mr Storey said: “It’s great to see so much creativity on display.

"I hope all of our Making Good projects have been as eye-catching as this one.”

Cleveland was one of just 10 pilot areas in England and Wales to run the Making Good scheme following a number of budget restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot saw around £600,000 worth of Home Office funding poured into the Cleveland Police force area via a government grant to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

This magical art trail adds to the current Peter Pan theme in the park, which connects Hartlepool with the family wood, Summerhill and the wider countryside to the west of the town.

Burn Valley Gardens is already home to a Peter Pan statue that was originally presented by the town’s Guides and Brownies to celebrate the coronation of King George VI in 1937.