Youth clubs laying on meals to keep hungry Hartlepool teenagers fed during school holidays
Youth clubs are laying on meals to keep Hartlepool teenagers fed over the school holidays – and families are being urged not to miss out.
It comes against a backdrop of ever-increasing demand on food banks in the town and widespread problems with Universal Credit.
Funding for the project has been provided by Hartlepool Borough Council's £25,000 Filling the Holiday Gap scheme but it is open to anyone aged between 13 and 19 who live in Hartlepool.
Sarah McCluskey, an area youth worker with Hartlepool council, said: “The summer holidays should be a time for fun, enjoyment and making happy memories, however the reality for many families in the town is that this is a time of real stress and financial strain.
“We want to help these families by offering teenagers the opportunity to have a warm, healthy meal alongside the chance to take part in lots of different activities.
“This is the third summer holiday that the service has participated in the Filling the Holiday Gap scheme. We were also successful in applying for and securing grants during previous Christmas and Easter school holiday breaks.
“Spaces are still available - young people between the ages of 13 to 19 are definitely encouraged to attend.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Young people have the opportunity to work with youth workers to create a healthy meal if they choose which will be served to others.
“This helps to develop their independent living skills, budgeting skills and general cooking skills and knowledge,” added Sarah.
“They also have the opportunity to take part in all aspects of the youth club life – meaning that whilst they can enjoy a nutritious, tasty meal, they also have the opportunity to make new friends and participate in sports, games and arts and crafts.”
It is taking place at Throston Youth Project from 7pm-9pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at King Oswy Youth Club at the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA) on Wednesdays at the same time.
Sessions also take place in Rossmere Youth Centre every Friday between 11am and 1pm for 11 to 19-year-olds.
For more information contact Sarah McCluskey on (01429) 265810