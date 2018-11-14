Photo gallery: Raising a glass to Hartlepool’s pubs and clubs

Most people have a favourite pub or club either past or present.

With the latest addition to Hartlepool’s social scene, the Juniper Lounge, opening earlier this month, we thought we would toast a round of famous town venues from across the years.

The Rat Race Hartlepool's then MP Iain Wright, left, and owner Peter Morgan, joins drinkers in toasting the success of the town's smallest pub.

The Tall Ships Named in honour of the 2010 Tall Ships Races coming to Hartlepool, the pub quickly became an out-of-town favourite.

The Clarendon Hartlepool United captain Tony Smith officially opens The Clarendon pub in 1988 by pulling the first pint assisted by the owner Fred Jackson, manager Gordon Harris and his wife Ada, and Malcolm Kirby, Hartlepool United's secretary.

The Clarendon (outside) The Clarry from the outside in 1988.

