Photo gallery: Raising a glass to Hartlepool’s pubs and clubs
Most people have a favourite pub or club either past or present.
Wednesday 14 November 2018 13:05
With the latest addition to Hartlepool’s social scene,
, opening earlier this month, we thought we would toast a round of famous town venues from across the years. the Juniper Lounge
1. The Rat Race
Hartlepool's then MP Iain Wright, left, and owner Peter Morgan, joins drinkers in toasting the success of the town's smallest pub.
HPL_05/11/2010_nphm 051110 beer
2. The Tall Ships
Named in honour of the 2010 Tall Ships Races coming to Hartlepool, the pub quickly became an out-of-town favourite.
HPL_27/05/2011_nphm 30-05-11 tow
3. The Clarendon
Hartlepool United captain Tony Smith officially opens The Clarendon pub in 1988 by pulling the first pint assisted by the owner Fred Jackson, manager Gordon Harris and his wife Ada, and Malcolm Kirby, Hartlepool United's secretary.
HPL_15/01/2016_NPHM Poolspubs 00
Johnston Press Resell
4. The Clarendon (outside)
The Clarry from the outside in 1988.
HPL_15/01/2016_NPHM Poolspubs 00
Johnston Press.
View more