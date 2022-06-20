Pictures and video show aftermath of devastating house fire in Hartlepool as investigation begins

Three emergency services responded to the blaze in Mitchell Street, near Hartlepool town centre, at 8pm on Sunday, June 19.

Four fire engines attended including one from Billingham, Saltburn and Thornaby stations as well as Hartlepool.

Pictures from the scene on Monday show how the first floor appears to be completely gutted by the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the house fire in Mitchell Street, Hartlepool.

The area around the house has been taped off by police and the road partially closed.

The police and ambulance service also attended although the fire brigade said thankfully the house was unoccupied at the time.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said they were called at 8pm and used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus as they tackled the blaze.

The incident was over by around 9.20pm.

The road around the house in Mitchell Street has been closed off.

No details as to how the fire started are known yet.

A spokesman for the brigade said an investigation would begin on Monday morning.