Teenager arrested on suspicion of arson following Hartlepool house fire

The incident took place last night, June 19, on Mitchell Street at around 7.50pm.

A number of properties had to be evacuated after it was reported an explosion had been heard, a window had blown out and the top floor of the vacant property was alight.

Police put a number of local road closures in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “A juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of arson and he remains in custody being questioned.

“We would appeal for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage which could help our ongoing inquiries to get in touch.

"Residents later returned to their addresses and officers remain at the scene today whilst enquiries continue.

The aftermath of the fire in Mitchell Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANk REID

“We’d like to thank those residents and motorists affected for their patience and co-operation during the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 105356.

Anyone wishing to leave information anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.