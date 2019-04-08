Police arrest man, 23, following suspected arson attack on house in Hartlepool

A man has been arrested following a suspected arson attack on a house in Hartlepool.

The alleged incident took place at a property in the Hart Lane area of the town shortly after 1am on Saturday.

A suspected arson attack was carried out on this house in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Saturday.

Crews from Stranton, Headland and Billingham fire stations rushed to the scene.

The living room of the property, on the town's Hart Lane, has been left "100% fire damaged", while the first floor and ground floor are said to be "heavily damaged" by smoke.

Thankfully no-one was injured but "extensive damage" has been caused to the house.

Cleveland Police have said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of arson and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were around at the time of the fire to contact DC Becky Alderson from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 056870.

Crimestoppers can be anonymously contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.