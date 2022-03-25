Police close off Hartlepool street after reports of man ‘behaving suspiciously’
Inquiries are under way after reports of a man behaving suspiciously in a Hartlepool street on Friday.
Eton Street was closed off just after 11am on Friday following reports of a man behaving suspiciously in and around an address in the area on Friday morning.
Officers searched a number of properties and inquiries are on-going.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police attended the Eton Street area of Hartlepool after receiving a report at 11am that a man had been seen behaving suspiciously in and around an address there earlier this morning.
“Officers attended and temporarily closed the road off while they searched a number of properties.
“Inquiries are on-going.”