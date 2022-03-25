Police close off Hartlepool street after reports of man ‘behaving suspiciously’

Police presence in Eton Street in Hartlepool on Friday./Photo: Kevin Brady

Eton Street was closed off just after 11am on Friday following reports of a man behaving suspiciously in and around an address in the area on Friday morning.

Officers searched a number of properties and inquiries are on-going.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police attended the Eton Street area of Hartlepool after receiving a report at 11am that a man had been seen behaving suspiciously in and around an address there earlier this morning.

Eton Street on Friday, March 25./Photo: Kevin Brady

“Officers attended and temporarily closed the road off while they searched a number of properties.

“Inquiries are on-going.”

