Police informed and investigation under way after Hartlepool car fire
An investigation has been launched after a vehicle blaze in Hartlepool.
Fire crews were called to Westbrooke Avenue just after 9.30pm on Sunday, February 6, following reports of a vehicle fire.
The fire service has said that a car was well alight and was significantly damaged by fire and smoke.
Firefighters used two hose reels and jets to tackle the flames and left the scene shortly after 10pm.
The police were informed of the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 06.02.22 at 21.32 on Westbrooke Avenue in Hartlepool, where a car was well alight.
"One fire engine was in attendance from Hartlepool.
"Two hose reels and jets used. 100% fire and smoke damage to vehicle. The police were informed. We left the scene at 22.01. Cause is still under investigation as per our usual procedure."