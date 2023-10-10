Police reveal arrests update after car ended up on Hartlepool roundabout
The incident took place at Brus Corner, at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue, in Hartlepool, on Monday, October 2, at around 4.20pm.
Photographs later showed the front of the blue Mercedes wedged on the roundabout with its rear wheels suspended above the ground.
Emergency services were alerted and the vehicle’s 36-year-old female passenger was taken by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees for treatment to minor injuries.
Cleveland Police said she was later arrested by officers on suspicion of possessing drugs.
The force said the driver of the Mercedes, a 39-year-old man, was detained on suspicion of driving offences.
They have now confirmed that the woman has been bailed while the man required medical treatment prior to arriving at a custody suite “and will be interviewed in due course”.